College of Idaho downs MSU-N in Frontier Conference opener

CALDWELL, Idaho — College of Idaho opened Frontier Conference football play on Saturday by beating Montana State-Northern 31-3, spoiling the debut of new Lights' coach Jerome Souers.

The Yotes bolted ahead 24-0 in beating the Lights for the ninth consecutive time.

C of I quarterbacks Andy Peters and Ryan Hibbs combined for 248 passing yards and two touchdowns. Peters completed 10 of 11 passes for 139 yards.

Receiver Jake Nadley caught seven passes for 136 yards and one score.

The Yotes also gained 178 yards rushing. Allamar Alexander rushed for 74 yards and Hunter Gilbert tacked on 72 and one TD.

MSU-N's quarterback Brenden Medina passed for 109 yards.

The Lights had just 32 yards rushing.