Collegiate conference track meet roundup (working)

BILLINGS — Division I track and field athletes are competing this weekend in their conference outdoor track and field championship meets all around the country. Montanans who came from all corners of the state are contributing to their collegiate teams.

At the Big 10 outdoor track and field championship meet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Carter Hughes (Sidney) competed as a redshirt sophomore for the University of Minnesota in the men's hammer throw. He threw 58.89 meters (193 feet, two inches) on his first attempt before fouling on his next two to place 14th overall. His Minnesota teammate Kostas Zaltos won the event with a 71.4 meter throw. Hughes is also scheduled to compete in the men's shot put and discus in the coming days.

At the Big Sky championships in Pocatello, Idaho, Bryn Morley (Bigfork) began by leading a one-two finish of Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and former athletes from Montana in the women's 1,500 qualifying at the Big Sky Conference championships in Pocatello, Idaho. Morley ran a top time of 4 minutes, 19.29 seconds and was followed by former Missoula Hellgate runner and NAU teammate Elise Stearns in 4:20.36. Both advance to the finals set for Saturday afternoon at 2:45 p.m.

Morley, a redshirt sophomore, also competed in the women's 800 heats where she ran 2:12.64 and qualified fifth. Stearns. a redshirt freshman, is also scheduled to double up and compete in the women's 5,000 Saturday as well.

Sam Fulbright (Lewistown) also competed at the Big Sky championship for the University of Idaho in the men's steeplechase where he finished 11th in 9:19.94. The event was won by Montana State's Duncan Hamilton (Bozeman) and Bobcat teammate Levi Taylor (Laurel) was runner-up.

At the Mountain West championships in Clovis, California, Boise State freshman Abby Kendrick (Missoula Hellgate) ran 4:42.97 in the women's 1,500 preliminary to finish 21st overall, but did not advance to the final. Kendrick is also scheduled to compete in the women's 5,000 Saturday.

