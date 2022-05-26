Colorado lab tabs state's 1st presumptive monkeypox case

DENVER — A man who recently traveled to Canada may have the first confirmed case of the monkeypox virus in Colorado. State health officials said Thursday a lab identified the presumptive case and is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They say the risk to the public remains low, and the man is recovering in isolation at home.
Monkeypox often starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. It's typically followed by face and body rashes. Monkeypox can spread when there is close contact with someone already infected with the virus.
— From Gazette news services