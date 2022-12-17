Meet COMET. Comet and the rest of his reindeer littermates are 8 weeks old and we believe they are Australian... View on PetFinder
Comet
In the complaint filed with the Montana Human Rights Bureau (HRB) in November, the former employee alleges he was retaliated against after raising several concerns, including complaints about sexual harassment.
Representatives for postal workers and letter carriers say that persistent staffing shortages that hampered delivery in Bozeman, Billings and Great Falls before the Christmas season continue.
Billings police, fire and ambulance personnel aided the victims of a crash at South Billings Boulevard and King Avenue East at 10:00 p.m. Saturday.
Anthony Dean Hance, 23, was found not guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and one count of intimidation, all felonies.
The linebacker from Texas committed to MSU in October.
In one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history, federal officials charged three men with more than 100 wildlife violations.
The student accused of the threat was arrested by the school’s resource officer, charged with intimidation and taken to Youth Services.
Fetter and Ramirez entered the Magic Diamond Casino in the Billings Heights, and Fetter removed five bottles of Southern Comfort liquor from a shelf.
Community Leadership and Development, Inc. breaks ground on an $8.4 million low income apartment complex.
County group pushes for more transparency in how local elections are conducted.