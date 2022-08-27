Comments on hints from a reader

Dear Heloise: The suggestion about the wire brush was a good one. I use metal scrubbers on my pots, which also shed, so I wipe the pots with a dish cloth after cleaning, just in case.

Not bagging fruits and vegetables does not take into account that the person handling them at the register also handles money, meat and chemicals that have been placed on the conveyor belt, and the bags keep the items together making for easier handling. I save my cleaned bags and reuse them.

ID tags should only have your phone number on them, never an address, which can open you up to theft. Always look forward to reading your hints in some of the magazines and newspapers I have access to. -- Ann, Rolla, Missouri

Dear Readers: To remove most fresh stains left by deodorants and antiperspirants, rub clothes with undiluted white vinegar, and then launder as usual, using the hottest water safe for fabric. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I finally got so tired of not finding black stuff in my black-lined purse, computer bag or carry-on bags (even the black car console) that out of desperation, I started marking the black cases with colored electrical tape. I would suggest bright orange or bright yellow. -- Barbara Colman, via email

Dear Heloise: My dog's name is Miss Molly (she's on the right in the photo), and these are her two girlfriends, Molly and Roxie. She is a six-year-old Maltipoo, who lives with her mama. She hopes you like their party kerchiefs and feature us in Pet Pals! They would like that very much. -- Eileen Shiman, via email

Readers, to see Miss Molly and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."