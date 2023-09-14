FIRST RESPONDER: Corey Shafer

EMPLOYER: Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office

SCHOOL/TRAINING: Montana Law Enforcement Academy

POSITION: Sergeant

YEARS OF SERVICE: 9

By Jennifer L. Mason, Brand Ave. Studios contributing writer

When Cory Shafer was 18 years old, he enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard. Equipped with his GED, Shafer was shipped off to basic training and he’s never looked back. He’s been selflessly serving in the Army National Guard for 17 years and has been deployed four different times including as recently as last year. Being a military police soldier stirred up Shafer’s emotions to want to become a police officer.

"I was deployed two times to Iraq … once with the Nevada Army National Guard and the other time with the Wisconsin Army National Guard," Shafer said. "My third deployment was to Afghanistan and most recently to Romania, both with the Montana Army National Guard, whom I remain active with."

After his third deployment to Afghanistan, he began working at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. That's when he started to pursue his passion for becoming a police officer.

"After working at the jail, I hired on with Motor Carrier Services through the Montana Department of Transportation," Shafer said. "I was in charge of enforcing commercial motor vehicle safety … it was at that time, when I enrolled in the law enforcement academy."

Shafer’s worked hard to get where he is today – and it shows. Today, he's a Sergeant for the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team. When he's on duty, Shafer oversees and supports a corporal and six additional deputies. He spends approximately 25-35% of his time in the office and the rest of his shift on the street, which is his preference.

“I’ve always enjoyed getting to help people in crisis, as crazy as that seems,” Shafer said. “I also like being the first person to the scene, especially in complex situations. No two days are the same in this field so everything stays pretty fresh, and that keeps me sharp and able to come up with solutions to those complex situations.”

Those scenarios referenced by Shafer aren't always pleasant. He shared that most times, it’s often the citizen’s worst day. Shafer's first approach is to be polite and professional. “When I see people, they’re never having a good time,” Shafer said. “I’d rather use my words to talk someone down instead of adding fuel to the fire by being confrontational."

When asked about how he manages the tough shifts from a mental standpoint, Sgt. Shafer shared how important it is to have coping mechanisms in place. Shafer relies on settling his mind for 30 minutes when he gets home and having an open line of communication with his wife.

“Everybody does it a little differently," Shafer said. "It's important for me to decompress when I get home so I can switch from work mode to family mode."

Sgt. Shafer lauded how it’s a diverse career field with many different options to specialize in and a great job with meaning and purpose. He remains focused on community policing and building a stronger, healthier community.

“Sergeant Shafer possesses the personality traits and skills that are the hallmark of an extremely valued employee: intelligence, moral character, work ethic and community commitment,” said Lt. Kevin Cunningham, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. “When tasked with a particular job, he always completes it above and beyond my expectations. I can think of nobody more worthy a recipient of this nomination.”