Coronavirus chill hits Montana newspapers

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises, the publicly traded company that owns the Billings, Missoula, Helena, and Butte papers, as well as the Ravalli Republic in Hamilton, said March 31 it will require non-management employees to take two weeks off without pay before the end of June. Rather than be furloughed, company executives would take a 20% pay reduction, the company said.

“We go as our communities go. As many of our clients have temporarily closed, cut back hours and reduced spending, that affects our advertising, our largest revenue source,” Missoulian publisher Jim Strauss wrote in a column announcing the move.

“Benefits will remain intact during the furloughs and, of course, employees will be eligible for state and federal unemployment assistance,” Strauss wrote.

Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper chain and owner of the Great Falls Tribune, said in a March 30 memo that reporters and editors earning more than $38,000 a year would be furloughed for one week a month in April, May, and June. A staff member in Great Falls said that day that it isn’t clear how many journalists in the paper’s newsroom earned enough to meet that threshold.