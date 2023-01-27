Correction: Date of DEQ meeting incorrect

The date was incorrectly listed for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality public meeting in Joliet to share results of a water quality monitoring project for the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River watershed and to provide updates on future water quality monitoring. The correct date is Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
