Correction: Quote in school lunch story incorrect

A May 14 article about the state health department submitting plans to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to secure federal funding for school lunches in the upcoming summer contained an incorrect quote. This pandemic-related federal food assistance funding will not be available in the 2022-2023 school year.

