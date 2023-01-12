Correction: Wyoming nonresident general elk licenses may increase

After analyzing previous harvest surveys, Wyoming Game and Fish is preliminarily recommending the number of nonresident general elk licenses be set at 4,325 for the 2024 elk hunting season.

Game and Fish is gathering public input on the proposal to remove the 7,250 cap on nonresident elk licenses and establish regions for nonresident general elk licenses. Comments will be forwarded to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission for their review prior to their July 18-19 meeting in Wheatland. If the nonresident general elk license proposal is approved, it would take effect in 2024.