If you find a factual error in a Gazette news item, tell us about it. Call 657-1311 or email us at citynews@ billingsgazette.com
Corrections
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelly Hornby was hired as West High's new principal in 2018 when then-principal Dave Cobb was promoted to the Lincoln Center.
The 24-year-old’s death marks at least the fifth fatal motorcycle crash in Yellowstone County so far this year.
Driver was 15-year-old girl.
She has never sorted her waitlist by insurance — at least not until now.
Brown said Base Camp will stay in the family. His two daughters, Cody Brown and Lauren Brown, are taking over.