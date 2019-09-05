Country singer Kylie Rae Harris, who started out stringing together lyrics and performing as a teenager, was one of two people killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Mexico.
Harris' publicist confirmed her death Thursday, saying family and friends of the 30-year-old Texas native were heartbroken.
"Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music," publicist Sarah Frost said in a statement. "The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you."
Harris was on her way to Taos when the crash happened Wednesday night along State Road 522 in the northern part of the state. She was scheduled to perform Thursday to help kick off the annual Big Barn Dance Music Festival, a familiar venue for her.
She was known from jumping up on stage and singing during past festivals, but organizers said this marked the first year she was officially on the lineup.