Yellowstone County’s Disaster and Emergency Services department isn’t broken, and adding red tape won’t fix it. That’s what local fire chiefs and emergency managers told the county commissioners earlier this week after hearing about a debate over a change in how the department is run.

That prompted questions from Commissioner Don Jones, who called it a “blatant abuse of power” and accused Ostlund and Morse of breaking the law.

The commission is required by law to conduct government business in public, following procedures intended to promote transparency and protect the people’s right to participate in the democratic process.

Jones said the change should have been added to an agenda for the commission to discuss during a public meeting and vote on before action was taken. Ostlund last week acknowledged the “procedural error” and the topic was added to the agenda for the commission meeting on Tuesday.

“This process should be open and transparent,” said former Commissioner Denis Pitman, who lost his seat to Morse in the 2022 primary election. “Do not add a layer of bureaucracy that will delay or slow response times when they are needed.”

Pitman urged the commissioners to table the “bad idea” and take some time to talk to experienced emergency managers before making a decision.

Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley said it was distressing to find out from a newspaper article that the commission was going forward with a change without bringing it up with the county’s fire council.

The veteran of almost 50 years in emergency response said he too was concerned that having DES report to Public Works would add another level of red tape, slowing response times and interrupting the flow of critical information.

Shepard Fire Chief Phil Ehlers said there's no need to fix something that isn't broken, especially without input from those on the frontlines who’d be affected.

“To make this change is an insult. You didn’t talk to any of us,” he told the commission. “It’s an extremely bad idea.”

Jim Kraft, a retired Yellowstone County DES director, agreed. During his 35 years on the job, he reported directly to the commission and said it worked well.

“I can visualize in an emergency being encumbered by another level of bureaucracy,” he told the commissioners. “I don’t think it's necessary and I don’t think it’d be as good.”

Kraft pointed out the public works department is a resource DES can call upon during an emergency or major disaster when things are happening fast and decisions need to be made quickly. As DES director, Williams would not only need to coordinate with the county public works department, but also with its counterparts in Billings, Laurel and Broadview.

An efficient reporting structure with direct access to decision makers is important to emergency managers, said Dave Nordel, a retired U.S. Air Force command chief master sergeant who’s served as a medic and managed emergencies all over the world. That’s because they have all the responsibility for dealing with crises but no authority to approve critical actions that need to be taken, he explained.

Nordel told the commissioners no one with experience in disaster relief and emergency management would want to work with the county if they move forward with the change.

While Williams concurs that it would make the process less efficient, he wants to continue serving the county either way.

“Regardless of whether I agree or disagree, I’ll respect the decision of the commission,” he said.

Ostlund and Morese did not respond to requests to explain their reasoning for supporting the switch or comment on whether input from the public had swayed them.