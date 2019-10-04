FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An animal believed to be a bobcat dropped down from a tree and attacked a couple out on their typical early morning walk Friday in a dense, urban part of South Florida, authorities said.
Wildlife experts said bobcats are quite common in urban areas although most people never see them — and attacks on people are exceedingly rare, especially in heavily populated areas.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez said the attack happened around 6:15 a.m. in a brushy area near the couple's apartment. The Sun Sentinel reports that the husband and wife, 71-year-old Rupert Fray and 85-year-old Eslyn Fray, were both hospitalized. Officials say they're in fair condition.
Lauderhill police issued a warning for people in the Fort Lauderdale suburb to be aware of the situation and not to approach the animal if encountered.