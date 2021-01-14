Couple reaches stalemate in marriage without intimacy

Dear Abby: My husband and I are both enlisted Army (he -- 20 years, two Iraq deployments; I -- 15 years, one Iraq deployment). We met in the service and have been married for 10 years.

Three years after our wedding, my husband told me he was no longer physically attracted to me. It hurt. A lot. It has been seven years since that day, and we're still together. I don't feel loved, appreciated or valued. I'm a logic-driven person. Emotions don't come easy for me. I have always been open about my thoughts and feelings, even the painful ones.

Since that day, I resent him, and I have told him such. He doesn't understand why I can't just "get over it" and continue to live our lives. He has refused therapy multiple times. I don't have a family of my own, and we have no children together. Must I appreciate the friendship we have, or is it time to push for a meet-in-the-middle resolution? -- Unappreciated in Pennsylvania

Dear Unappreciated: That you would feel resentment after what your husband told you is normal. It appears that intimacy is either unimportant to him, or he is finding it elsewhere.