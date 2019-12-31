This year saw changes in the local commercial sex scene based out of massage businesses. The Montana Legislature passed laws aimed at cracking down on the businesses through a new licensing enforcement measure, a new human trafficking law enforcement team and expanded prostitution laws aimed at penalizing customers of the businesses.
In July, one massage parlor owner admitted charges under a plea deal, and in October he was sentenced to two years in federal prison for arranging travel to Billings from Las Vegas for a woman to live and work in the now-shuttered A Spa. The judge said Scot Donald Petrie “made his living for several years exploiting women” but declined to impose the restitution prosecutors wanted. While no victims petitioned the court for restitution, prosecutors sought it on their own, arguing the women who worked for Petrie needed to be compensated for the 50% split Petrie took from the money customers paid. It was the first massage parlor bust in Billings since 2012, when a couple forfeited more than $1 million in prostitution proceeds.
Finally, we heard from some landlords whose tenants check boxes on the FBI’s criteria for massage parlors. The goal of the reporting was to let landlords respond to concerns by law enforcement and activists that the rent-paying businesses exploit vulnerable workers.