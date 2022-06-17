Crash came to us in quite rough shape. Since then the shelter has worked hard to get him feeling better... View on PetFinder
Massive rainstorms in the Greater Yellowstone Area Monday had the flooding Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers tearing out bridges and roadways, leaving thousands of people stranded.
The Beartooth Highway between Red Lodge and Cooke City will need extensive repairs after rain fell on the pass' snowpack causing rapid flooding and washing out the highway in at least six places.
Runoff in the Beartooth Mountains turned Rock Creek into a torrent early Monday morning, forcing dozens of residents from their homes and closing secondary highways.
Flood damage closes northern half of Yellowstone National Park for the rest of the summer, including Lamar Valley, Tower Falls and Mammoth Hot Springs.
After massive river flooding wiped out all roads to Gardiner on Monday, huge crowds of travelers and residents are trapped in the mountain town.
Red Lodge 'not open for business': Emergency managers urge travelers to stay away, look to clean up and rebuild
“This is a nightmare,” said Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock. “There’s no other way to say it.”
Billings officials will be keeping a close watch on Yellowstone River levels as it reaches it peak height on Tuesday but believe the city should be able to weather it.
Here is some dramatic video of flooding in Red Lodge. Rock Creek peaked Monday morning at what could be a record high streamflow causing major…
“This is absolutely crippling for our small communities that rely on so much of the park..."
One day after historic flooding raged through Yellowstone and area communities, residents downstream braced for high water.