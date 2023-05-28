Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

June, July, and August are not the only months when Montanans should be thinking about wildfire preparedness. No matter where you live in Montana, you are surrounded by flammable, fi re adapted ecosystems that depend on fi re to survive and thrive . Because we live in these fire adapted ecosystems, all Montanans must play a year-round role in creating more fi re adapted communities.

A fire adapted community is one that understands the risk that wildfire poses and takes action before, during, and after a fi re so that the community as a whole is more resilient to wildfire impacts. Because all residents of a community are impacted by wildfire, everyone in a community – from renters and homeowners to policy makers and government agencies—shares responsibility for becoming more fire adapted.

Alongside community preparedness and prevention, active forest management is one of the best tools to reduce the risk and severity of wildfire. While active management cannot eliminate wildfires, it can help moderate fi re behaviour, reduce the severity, and limit the risk of ember production under certain fi re conditions. This type of forest management can also create safer conditions for firefighters responding to wildfires.

The actions that a community can take to become more fi re adapted are numerous and will vary from one location in Montana to the next. By following the steps and guidelines suggested here, you can make your home and family more fi re adapted. By talking to your neighbours about these steps, you can make your neighbourhood more fi re adapted. And by engaging year-round in local, state, and regional eff orts to create fi re adapted communities, you can support these eff orts far beyond your own backyard.