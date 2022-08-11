Credit card rewards

Dear Heloise: So glad to see Bill E.'s (from Highland, California) advice about paying off credit cards monthly. I intended to send the exact same suggestion, but got sidetracked.

About 10 years ago, we remodeled our home, used our credit card and racked up the rewards points. Then we applied them to the monthly statements and have been doing it ever since. I've lost count of the thousands of dollars over the years we've gotten back.

My only regret is that I didn't think of it sooner, especially when our son was playing college basketball and we were traveling all over the country to watch him play. We spent many a night in hotels and eating out on those road trips. -- Ruth C. Salado, Texas

Dear Heloise: I save money by shopping at dollar stores. I get most of my toiletries there -- toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, aspirin, etc. I also reuse the zippered plastic bags that I buy from them. Just rinse them out and dry with a paper towel. I also get my batteries there.

Hope this helps. -- Steve, via email

Dear Readers: If your books have a musty smell, sprinkle a bit of baking soda over the pages and let it set for a day or two. Then, brush off the baking soda. Do not apply this onto damp or antique books. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: A recent letter gave a suggestion for swallowing pills. I have another.

I had never been able to swallow pills. While I was in the hospital, I was told that I would be taking six pills several minutes apart. I told the nurse I couldn't swallow pills. She said to try by taking a drink with a straw. And it worked.

It still doesn't come easy for me (40 years later), but I can manage as necessary. Thanks for an interesting, helpful column. -- Joyce Ward, via email

Dear Heloise: I save gallon milk jugs and large vinegar jugs. When I'm out of town for a few days, I fill these up with water by using the caps and put them out for my sweet neighbor to water the pots. This way, she has the water at hand. I leave several, so as not to have to refill them.

P.S.: Your hints have been so useful all of my life. -- Mima Hohn, Dallas