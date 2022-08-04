Credit card safety

Dear Heloise: This is a hint I learned the hard way. For convenience, I have many of my monthly and yearly bills posted automatically to my credit card. My card was stolen, and although I was able to quickly cancel and replace that card with a new one, I still had to contact each of the merchants whose payments were posted automatically to that card and give them the number of my new credit card. This was a tedious process.

So, I opened another credit card, which I use exclusively for automatic payments, and I keep it at home in a safe. I carry a different card in my purse for everyday use. Now, if the card in my purse is stolen again, I don't have to contact all those merchants. -- Ann in Houston

Dear Heloise: We are a retired couple that took an extra bedroom furthest from our main bedroom and turned it into an attic storage room. I put in shiny, free-standing storage units -- organized bedroom comforters on one, decorative pillows on another, luggage in the corner. In the closet, I have all my photo albums, wrapping papers, boxes, etc. Now, when I need something, I just have to open the door and walk in. No more going up a ladder into a hot attic. --Barbara H., Ladera Ranch, California

Dear Readers: If your gym bag is smelly, sprinkle baking soda onto the bottom and leave it inside overnight. It should definitely smell better in the morning. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: When we loan out tools, we have a sign-out/sign-in sheet with the date, tool and borrower's name. -- D. Bivins, via email

Dear Heloise: Don't know if this will work for everyone, but I inadvertently discovered that spraying bug spray along my sliding door track not only discourages bugs from entering, but works great in greasing the door operation! -- Chris Albertson, Tyler, Texas