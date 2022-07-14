Credit card use

Dear Heloise: I just read a post by a reader in Henderson, Nevada, about only using your credit card for emergencies. Well, if you're going to show discipline with your credit card, why not use your card for ALL purchases and then pay the whole balance monthly? Many cards will give you points toward some kind of travel.

I use my card for everything -- utilities, cable, gas, groceries, dining out, any entertainment, etc. I mean, I don't go out of my way to get points. They are everyday and monthly purchases that I am making anyway. Might as well get something in return.

I've taken many a free trip by accumulating points on my card. And I NEVER pay any interest on my card because I pay it off in full each month. It does take discipline. But it's definitely worth it! -- Bill E., Highland, California

Dear Heloise: If you have a small device, like a camera, that uses batteries, and it just won't behave, take out the batteries. Clean both contacts where the batteries touch and the ends of the batteries themselves with a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl or rubbing alcohol. In a pinch, you also can use a pencil eraser if alcohol isn't available. You would be surprised how often this works. -- E.B., Valinda, California

Dear Readers: If your dog's plastic pet toys are dirty, clean them with a mixture of baking soda and water. Scrub off the gunk, wash and rinse well. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: One of the most appreciated gifts you can give to a young man or woman who will be off to college in the fall is a toolkit! They might think you're crazy when they receive it, but as soon as they arrive at their new dorm or apartment, they will understand why you chose to present them with their very own toolbox.

Screwdrivers (flat and Phillips-head), hammer, pliers, tape measure, level, box cutter, straight edge and a few other tools found in a standard beginner kit become invaluable to not only your student, but to many others who will be borrowing from him or her. By the way, the kits are available in pink! Add to the kit a few extra items like a package of removable hooks and a bar of clay for hanging posters. It's a gift they will always remember, and they will love you for it! Best regards to all the new students. -- Roy, in Youngstown, Ohio

Dear Heloise: Here's a hint for people who have trouble swallowing pills. If it's OK to take the pill with food, just chew up a mouthful of food until you're ready to swallow. Then put the pill in your mouth, wrap it in the food and swallow. It goes right down without a problem. -- A reader, via email