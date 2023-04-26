The Crow Hymns project is still going strong.

Beginning in 1984 as a way to preserve and put into a song book, the project meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the St. Dennis Hall.

On a recent visit, after a potluck and some hymn singing and storytelling and visiting; a semi-formal meeting took place on what the next steps are in compiling all the songs from paperback songbooks into large, hardcopy song books, and the legality of publishing, etc.

Currently there are three volumes of the paperback books. The newer copies all have QR barcodes. You use you smart phone or tablet's camera to scan barcode and one of the songs plays on your device. That is some really cool stuff especially if you are a Crow Hymn aficionado.

The books also have (when available) backgrounds of the songs, who they were given to and sometimes the circumstances behind it. Sort of a literary “behind the music” to certain songs.

In all, there are about 210 songs in the three books.

Another new magical device is a small box that acts as a speaker/radio. A jump drive that has quite an array of Crow hymns preloaded plugs into the speaker box and... viola ... compact and portable Crow Hymns that you can take anywhere.

It was an awesome experience sharing food, laughs, and singing some good old time Crow hymns. Several elders told stories of their childhood when a big movement of Crow hymn singers would gather in people’s homes and sing. Sadly, many of the original members have passed on.

Dave Graber has been a mainstay in getting the group together and keeping them together. He was very instrumental in compiling a hard copy book of some Northern Cheyenne hymns many years ago.