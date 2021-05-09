Crystal Holy Cross, RN, CMSRN — SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare

Upon graduating, her first job was on the medical-surgical oncology floor. She wasn’t sure she would stay in oncology; however, she fell in love with it and never left. Today, Holy Cross works as a clinical supervisor on the medical-surgical oncology floor where she enjoys making connections with her patients.

Known for being a hand-holder, she listens delicately to each of her patients with compassion. Hardworking and helpful ─ Holy Cross also inspires others through her positivity. “I love being available to my patients and forming a personal connection,” Holy Cross said. “All I want to do is help them have a better day.”

It’s hard enough to create positive energy for an oncology patient but during a pandemic, it was trying. Holy Cross emphasized her pursuit to be more available to patients and family members during times of isolation.

“It makes you realize how quickly we can lose somebody,” Holy Cross said. “For me, being present with my patients was more important than checking off a list of tasks just to have your shift be over. Sure, the pandemic was trying, and we all had tough cases and many losses. However, I’m driven to help people, pandemic or not.”

Crystal’s manager can attest to her drive. “She will do anything for anyone and puts her best foot forward on every project,” said Mackenzie Mudd, clinical manager medical oncology. “She’s always putting others before herself."

