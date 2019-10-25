TROPICAL RAIN: Storms with heavy rains doused the parched South on Friday, prompting alerts for floods and tornadoes as Post-Tropical Cyclone Olga headed for the Gulf coast. The storm, located in the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana, could produce rainfall that may total 8 inches in spots by Sunday.
