Dallas police believe missing clouded leopard’s zoo enclosure was intentionally cut open

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo closed Friday after one of its clouded leopards went missing from an enclosure authorities believe was intentionally cut open.

But zoo officials said Friday afternoon that they were still operating under the presumption that the animal was hiding somewhere on zoo grounds.

Dallas Zoo president Gregg Hudson said staff found a “suspicious opening” in the enclosure 4-year-old Nova shares with her sister, Luna, in the morning. Nova was no longer in the habitat.

“It was clear that this opening was not a habitat failure, it was not an exhibit failure and it wasn’t keeper error,” he said.

Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a Dallas police spokesman, confirmed police have opened a criminal investigation into the leopard’s disappearance.

“It is our belief that this was an intentional act,” Mitchell said.

The zoo issued a “code blue” — an alert when non-dangerous animals aren’t in their enclosures — when employees discovered Nova was missing.

The zoo stressed that the cat, who weighs about 25 pounds, is not a danger to people. She is also not “a greater risk for pets” than other animals native to urban North Texas, the zoo said.

“But if you feel more comfortable bringing pets inside, please do,” the zoo wrote in a tweet.

“This is intensely frustrating,” said Harrison Edell, the zoo’s executive vice president for animal care and conservation. “This is a cat of conservation concern that is not a pet. She is a critically important member of our family at Dallas Zoo. She means a lot to us.”

Edell said the leopards are “very much nocturnal,” so Nova will be more active at night.

He also said that the animals are very attached to a “home territory” or a space they know — and for Nova, that’s the space immediately adjacent to her habitat. Nova’s sister remains in the habitat, and they are also “attached at the hip,” he said.

”Part of the hope is that tonight, with additional staff on grounds, some camera traps set up, we’ll get a sense of of where she might be spending time and that’ll give us the ability to bring her back home,” Edell said.

The zoo plans to open the Wilds of Africa, a section on the east side of the zoo, for normal weekend operations Saturday. But Zoo North, the area containing Nova’s enclosure, will remain closed if the animal is still missing, Hudson said.

Edell said during a morning news conference that zoo staff are “spending a lot of time with binoculars” looking for Nova in nearby trees.

“More likely than not … she’s going to climb a tree, stay out of our way, hunt some squirrels and birds and hope not to be noticed,” he said, adding that Nova does not pose a threat to humans.