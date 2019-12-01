Lots of options for it, too. From its iconic Star to its broad rear shoulders, the new GLE shows its well-toned muscle on every surface. The luxury SUV that started the segment once again leads the way. Roomier, with a 3-inch-longer wheelbase, it's also more agile and aerodynamic. And from LED headlamps to a bold yet elegant cabin, it wraps first-in-class tech in finely tailored style.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Available at Dana Motors