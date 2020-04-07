Dave Caserio on writing, reading, and sharing poetry during a pandemic

Dave Caserio is an active poet, in good times and in bad. Here's a bit of his reading list, music listening habits, and go-to poems in a pandemic.
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
My reading is haphazard, accidental, the impulse and pull of my body when my eyes alight on some random book among the stacks and shelves of books in my house. It seems to be a combination of returning to various sources, those remembered and forgotten, and those of discovery.
Some selections include Banished Immortal: Visions of Li T'ai-po translated by Sam Hamill; The Selected Poems of Tu Fu translated by David Hinton; Preoccupations: Selected Prose 1968-1978 by Seamus Heaney; The Encyclopedia of World Faiths edited by Peter Bishop & Michael Darton; Various poetry anthologies with a wide range of poets & poems, culture, place and time.
What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?
I have both my computers music libraries on at various times playing on random setting their diverse catalogues. I have even dusted off an old cassette player and dug into boxes of cassettes. I'm not playing one specific kind of music or another, or artist. There is no go-to.
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
YouTube History Shorts & Seattle Seahawks game highlights for 2019. Netflix: disaster movies & Scandinavian crime mysteries. Various Korean & Chinese period films: Red Cliffs, The Kingdom (both seasons), Inspector Zee, to name a few. Berlin Babylon (I got hooked on this & The Kingdom during their initial seasons)
What are you currently creating?
I'm working on poem(s).
Is there a poem that has become your go-to during this time, or one you just can’t get out of your head? Why?
The first poem to bring me out of that initial frozen in, locked upped, internal chaos that seemed to take hold of me on or about mid March during perhaps what might be considered the third day of the pandemic occupation here in Billings, was "When You Are Old," by W.B. Yeats. A poem I first read as a thirteen year old freshman. And why such a poem of mature age rendered such an ache that thirteen year old me, I don't know. Silently reading that poem, letting it sound in my ear, slowed me down and opened up something inside me that I didn't know I possessed. It woke up a longing that was asleep or caged inside me. And it came to my aid again when I read it aloud over and over, and it gave me hope--I don't know why an essentially romantic poem about unrequited love should do so under our given circumstances, but it did. It let me cry, just a short welling of tears before my chest tightened up again in self-protection, isolation, fear, and the helpless anger and rage I have at a deep core against the self-serving indifference and incompetence of those pandemic deniers and down players in government. Since that moment I have been able to recover and adapt to what is happening inside and outside.
The second poem was a discovery from one of the anthologies: "January, 1795" by Mary Robinson (1758-1800). As the textual note says about the poem, " [it] … should be placed in the company of other Romantic poems, such as Wordsworth's 'The World Is Too Much With Us,' […] and Blake's Songs of Experience." Robinson's poem could have been written in 2020 rather than 300 years ago.
