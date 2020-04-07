Dave Caserio on writing, reading, and sharing poetry during a pandemic

The first poem to bring me out of that initial frozen in, locked upped, internal chaos that seemed to take hold of me on or about mid March during perhaps what might be considered the third day of the pandemic occupation here in Billings, was "When You Are Old," by W.B. Yeats. A poem I first read as a thirteen year old freshman. And why such a poem of mature age rendered such an ache that thirteen year old me, I don't know. Silently reading that poem, letting it sound in my ear, slowed me down and opened up something inside me that I didn't know I possessed. It woke up a longing that was asleep or caged inside me. And it came to my aid again when I read it aloud over and over, and it gave me hope--I don't know why an essentially romantic poem about unrequited love should do so under our given circumstances, but it did. It let me cry, just a short welling of tears before my chest tightened up again in self-protection, isolation, fear, and the helpless anger and rage I have at a deep core against the self-serving indifference and incompetence of those pandemic deniers and down players in government. Since that moment I have been able to recover and adapt to what is happening inside and outside.