The trial for a 2007 rape of a 14-year-old Billings Senior High student led to a media frenzy when the man convicted, former Senior High teacher Stacey Rambold, received a 15-year sentence with all but one month suspended.
The victim, Cherice Moralez, committed suicide just before her 17th birthday, after her relationship with Rambold became a criminal case.
The case gained national media attention in 2013 due not only to the short prison term, but also for remarks made by Judge G. Todd Baugh, who presided over the case. Baugh's statements that the victim was "as much in control of the situation" as Rambold and was "older than her chronological age" sparked outrage.
Prior to Rambold's sentencing, Billings School District 2 settled with Moralez's family for $91,000.
Baugh apologized for the remarks, and attempted unsuccessfully to re-sentence Rambold. A different judge sentenced Rambold to 10 years in prison. He was paroled to California after less than three years.
Baugh was reprimanded for his comments by the Montana Supreme Court, and retired shortly thereafter.