Dear Heloise: You recently had a letter about dealing with inflation from Harriet S. Your answer was correct. I would like to say, I try to shop by only buying things on sale -- all the time, not just when there is inflation.

If we shop semi-frugally all the time, a bump in the road won't hurt as much because we already are used to doing things that way. Things will get better. We just have to be patient. -- Rich S., Connecticut

Dear Heloise: Regarding the letter of having an area in the closet for clothes you wish to wear again before laundering, I simply turn those items inside out. That way, it reminds me they have been worn more than once, and I feel it also airs them out a little. -- M.G., via email

Dear Heloise: If all else fails with your gravy, just put it in your blender, and that will quickly smooth it out. The first Thanksgiving at my house, my mother-in-law had lumpy gravy, and it was my husband who suggested tossing it in the blender. It turned out great! -- Marie, Claremont, California

Dear Readers: If you have an ant problem, with them marching all over your counters, simply mix a solution of half vinegar and half water to wipe the counters, and ants will stay away. FYI: If you want to fluff up your meringue, add 1/4 teaspoon of white vinegar to three egg whites. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: You asked about economizing during inflation. I used 2 pounds of ground beef to make taco meat. I invited some friends for dinner; five of us each ate two tacos. The next day, I used the leftover meat to make a pasta skillet dish with frozen vegetables, spices and tomato sauce. My husband and I ate that for two days. That 2 pounds of meat went a long way! -- Linda Richter, via email

Dear Heloise: Cherie is our rescue from Puerto Rico. We adopted her on her first birthday in 2019, so she is called a COVID-19 rescue pet. She is the most lovable, affectionate, spoiled Dachshund/Jack Russell mix we have ever adopted. -- Richard Perreault

