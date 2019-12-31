The death of Lame Deer teenager Henny Scott inspired multiple marches to both remember her and demand justice in the investigation into her death. Henny's body was found by volunteer searchers in the Muddy Creek area west of Lame Deer in an area behind a residence toward at the end of December 2018. She was 14. A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory wasn't issued for Henny until Dec. 26, nearly two weeks after she went missing. She had been entered into a missing persons database on Dec. 13.
According to the coroner, Henny died of hypothermia, and the U.S. Attorney's Office decided not to seek charges in her death. The investigation by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs, led the U.S. Attorney's Office to determine they couldn't prove a federal crime had been committed.
Henny's funeral in Lame Deer was attended by hundreds. During the high school basketball season multiple schools offered tributes to her memory. Henny's mother Paula Castro marched for her daughter, and others, as the movement for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women gained momentum in Montana. Henny's case was one of several mentioned at the state legislature as advocates, and family members of people who were either killed or went missing pushed for the state to do more to help Montana's indigenous communities.