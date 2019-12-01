Denny Menholt Equinox pic

2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD

The 2020 Equinox SUV is up for just about anything, anytime. With Chevrolet’s infotainment technology, active safety features and fun-to-drive performance, this versatile small SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Available at Denny Menholt Chevrolet

Starting at $239/month

Stock # 1009, 36 mo. lease, 10k miles/year, 10% of MSRP down plus first month, MSRP $29,985, residual $19,190. See dealer for details.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0