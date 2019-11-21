DALLAS — Two Texas sheriff’s deputies accused of stealing items from a Home Depot they were guarding after it was destroyed by a tornado last month have been charged with theft.
The Dallas County sheriff’s office said Deputy Joseph Bobadilla and Sgt. Rebecca Evans were arrested Thursday. The sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Bobadilla and 41-year-old Evans worked off-duty jobs guarding the Dallas store following the Oct. 20 tornado.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Raul Reyna says both are accused of taking items from the store and sharing in the profits. The sheriff’s office says Bobadilla exchanged the stolen items at another location for store credit.