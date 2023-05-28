Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We know that Montana's citizens are busy with work, family, and enjoying all that our beautiful state has to offer. On top of that, wildfire risk can be a hard concept to understand, nevertheless address. That's why the DNRC offers several online resources that can help you independently determine and do something about your home's wildfire risk.

If you want to see how the risk to your county or community stacks up nationally, visit the Wildfire Risk to Communities page. There, you can learn about the components of wildfire risk and how you can work to reduce wildfire risk, as well as explore how your community or neighbourhood compares to other areas of the country when it comes to wildfire risk. Get started here:

Or, if you would prefer to schedule a free site visit in which a professional visits your property and helps you assess your risk, go to: