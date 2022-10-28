Digging it: Rocky volleyball's Ayla Embry closing historic career as anchor of Bears' defense

BILLINGS — Ayla Embry on a volleyball court is everywhere and all at once.

The Rocky Mountain College senior libero plays at a position that demands awareness and movement like no other in the sport. As a defensive specialist, Embry's role is mainly to produce digs — a successful pass created directly from of an opponent's attack — and turn defense into offense on quite literally a moment's notice.

But the teams that the Battlin' Bears play, try as they might, can rarely seem to get Embry to crack. It's as if the off-colored jersey she wears to define her position is magnetized, with would-be kill attempts seemingly being drawn to (and successfully countered by) the Bozeman native at nearly every turn.

Covering ground like someone lankier than her 5-foot-4 frame, the sight opposing attackers often see in the Rocky back row ready to pounce is Embry.

And the No. 1 jersey she wears also doubly serves as a reminder to those on the other side of the net — there is arguably no one better in her spot in the NAIA.

Embry, long the Bears' all-time leader in career digs, is currently closing out her final season at the college level as the national leader in both total digs (742) and digs per set (7.07), too. It's a level of play that's earned her much praise and many accolades such as the NAIA National Defender of the Week award for Oct. 11 — an award she'd already won twice before in her career.

It must get annoying after a while for teams that can't score on Embry. And for Rocky as it hunts for a Frontier regular-season title this weekend, that's the point.

"My job is to kind of frustrate the other team and make sure that they don't score," Embry said following a practice earlier this week. "So my mentality going into the game is just to not let the ball touch the floor and to do my job to the best of my ability so that my team can succeed."

It's a massive weekend for the Bears (16-13 overall, 6-1 Frontier) as they could potentially give themselves a leg up on the rest of the league with just one full week of games remaining before the conference tournament next month. With fellow contenders Carroll College and No. 15-ranked Montana Tech visiting the Fortin Center on Friday and Saturday, respectively, the Frontier title could essentially be decided in Billings.

In Rocky's 3-1 win (28-26, 25-20, 28-30, 25-15) over the Fighting Saints to start the critical two-game stretch — heavily influenced by its defensive efforts led by the Bears' star woman — that charge got off to a stellar start.

Embry finished with a game-high 47 digs (an 11.75 digs per set average) as she was integral both in holding Carroll to a miniscule .077 attack percentage and amplifying the defensive performances of those around her.

Five different Bears finished with double-digit dig numbers, a stat that pleased Rocky coach Yang Yang postgame and also showed that perhaps Embry's elite anticipation and adjustments to what an opposite attack is doing are rubbing off on her teammates at the right time.

"Absolutely, Ayla is one of them," Yang said. "(But) I think we're just at the point where we pretty much know where the ball is going to be and (it's) who is going to get the ball.

"(Ayla) knows what's going on and what's going to be the next (play). ... Good players know what's the next play (going to be), so I think Ayla is a good player because she knows what's going to happen next. She's not looking at it like, 'Oh, what's happening now," (but) she already knows what's going to happen next and she's waiting for the things to happen."

Embry has been a starter for Rocky since she was a freshman, and though she has a year of college eligibility remaining after the NAIA granted its athletes an extra season due to COVID-19, she will be forgoing the extra season due to an ongoing back issue and a desire to enter a physician assistant program for her career.

Thus, that means that the final few weeks of the ongoing season will be Embry's last college hurrah, and she wants nothing more than to get back to the NAIA National Tournament. Rocky qualified for the pandemic-shifted spring 2021 tournament, with Embry noting that she missed consistent in-person fan support during the COVID season.

With no restrictions this time around, Embry is enjoying all of the exciting moments with the rest of her family, friends and fans in the Fortin Center stands. Still, she said, a trip to next month's national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, wouldn't hurt, either.

"Reality definitely has crept in," Embry said of her feelings during her final season. "This season has gone by unbelievably fast, so I'm just trying to savor the last few weeks with my team and the last few weeks of my college career as best as I can."

Embry said that although she'll be done playing volleyball soon, she does plan to stick around and be involved in the sport in some form, whether it'd be coaching or something else regarding it.

And if she does lead a sideline one day, there is one thing for certain — that team is going to be learning defensive techniques from one of the best to ever do it at Rocky.

"The teammates that I've had all four years have really stood out to me," Embry said. "I've been so lucky to play with the girls that I have the last four years and they're girls I'll never forget. I've made so many good memories with them and they're just such amazing people, so the team has definitely been the most rewarding and exciting part of playing in college."