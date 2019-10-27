D.J. Blyton might have been the most popular kid in class during show and tell time.
“My show and tell was our heavy wrecker,” said Blyton, a driver for Billings Towing and Repair. “My kindergarten teacher loved it so much that it became a yearly thing at our school.”
Typically he’s one of the first people on the scene whenever somebody breaks down or gets in a wreck.
“Anything you can think of I’ve seen it or done it,” he said.
Some of the unusual jobs he’s been involved with include helping a truck towing a mobile home or righting a giant windmill tower that had shifted on the truck on which it was towed.
During a heavy rain storm in 2013, Blyton and a couple other tow truck drivers posted themselves near MetraPark and pulled out numerous vehicles that were stranded while driving through deep water that had surged across the street.
“I guess that we probably pulled out 50 to 60 cars that night,” he said. Billings Police Chief Rich St. John later recognized the drivers for their efforts.
What made you decide to pursue this line of work?
Growing up, I was always here. Instead of being at home or going to daycare, I’d usually rather be down here. I worked here on and off throughout high school, and went to work full time beginning Feb. 1, 2012.
Have you ever been afraid stepping in to the line of duty?
It’s never fun to be one of the first ones on a wreck because you never know what’s going to happen. I’ve been to fatal wrecks, and have seen the highway patrol investigate things like tire treads and skid marks. I understand a lot more of what they go through.
What do you do to relieve the stress in these situations?
Most of the time, the drivers are glad to see you, but it depends on the situation. Usually, I’m able to keep them calmed down. One woman said, “Please don’t hurt my car.” I told her what’s been done is done but I promised I wouldn’t hurt her car any more. But it was already pretty much totaled.
What is the biggest misperception people have about first responders?
Sometimes we need a tow truck too. One time the engine on my pickup blew up and I had to wait for a tow truck. I had put a second motor in the truck, but the cylinder head cracked and it locked the motor up. I called my father, and luckily he was in town. Sitting out there gives you a whole new perspective.
Did you ever think about getting out of this work?
I’ve thought about it. I used to haul cows on and off. But every time I’ve talked about leaving, I decided I’d rather be pulling cars out of the ditch. They say you can’t really leave because you know too much. We joke that it’s kind of like the mafia.
What makes someone successful in your line of work?
Through experience, you have to learn to calm people down. They’re usually pretty stressed out, but by the time you’re done, they’re glad you’re there because we have a repair shop lined up and they start to calm down.
Is it hard to balance your family life and your job?
It can be, but you take what you can get during the holidays, even though sometimes you get called out. My family is in the towing business, so we’ve learned to deal with it.
What was the most rewarding experience you’ve had?
There was a bad slide-off along Interstate 94. The driver managed to get out and call highway patrol, but they drove by it twice before they saw him. From the side of the interstate you couldn’t see the vehicle. I stood on top of the truck just to see the vehicle down in the ravine. By the time we were done we had one tow truck backed off the road, partially buried in the snow. When we got the wreck up close enough, we hooked my wrecker up to help finish pulling it up.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given and who gave it to you?
I used to go on calls with my dad and he taught me how to calm people down. But I’ve also given him advice from things I’ve learned.