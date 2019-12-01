Doggie Style Gift Box

All of our tasty treats are made fresh right here in Billings, Montana with no added artificial ingredients or preservatives. You can have the ease of mind that you are feeding your pet nothing but the best. Each of our handmade gift boxes includes all of our eight delicious flavors with your choice of 6oz, 12oz or 16oz sizes. Great for gift giving or purchase one for your favorite pooch. Holiday gift boxes vary in design. You canplace your order online today at doggiestylegourmettreats.com

Available at our Rimrock Mall Kiosk  

Starting at $10

