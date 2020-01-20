Dearly loved wife, mother and friend, Doris Vorhes, passed away this week after a long fight with Alzheimer’s disease. Born at home to John & Elizabeth Yerger on June 28, 1937, she lived her early years in Shepherd and later raised her family in Absarokee. Doris was a devoted Christian and her life was a testament to this. She was always willing to help at church, with her family and throughout the Absarokee community. Her home was a welcoming stop for strangers, missionaries and anyone her husband Stacey brought home.
Doris is survived by husband Stacey (60 years), sons Stacey J. (Michele) and Paul (LeAnn), daughter Alison (Marvin Schieldt), son Tony Jacobs (Leah), and daughter Stephanie Gorham. Her grandchildren (12 in all) and great grandchildren (soon to be 13) brought her great joy through sports, music, academics and entertainment events. Memorials can be sent to Beartooth Christian Camp. A celebration of life will take place at Absarokee Evangelical Church (34 N. Woodard) on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 pm.