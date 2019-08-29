Stocks finished with broad gains on Wall Street Thursday, driving the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 300 points higher.
The buying spree gave the market its second straight gain after a wobbly start to the week. The S&P 500 is now on track for its first weekly gain in five weeks.
The rally was spurred by fresh hope among investors that new talks between the U.S. and China set for September can lead to progress in the nations' ongoing trade war.
"Investors are hoping that some sort of renewed discussions could lead to a genuine truce," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "All the market is trading on today is optimism, not on reality."
The S&P 500 rose 36.64 points, or 1.3%, to 2,924.58. The Dow climbed 326.15 points, or 1.3%, to 26,362.25. The Nasdaq gained 116.51 points, or 1.5%, to 7,973.39.
Investors favored smaller company stocks for the second straight day. The Russell 2000 index added 24.01 points, or 1.6%, to 1,496.72.
Major stock indexes in Europe also closed broadly higher.
While the major indexes have stemmed some of their losses from earlier this month, they remain down about 2% for the month with one trading day left in August. If those losses hold, August would be the second monthly drop for the market this year after May.
The glimmer of hope on trade gave investors reason to shift some of the money they've been plowing into the safety of U.S. government bonds back to stocks.
Even so, long-term bond yields remained below short-term ones, a so-called inversion in the U.S. yield curve that has correctly predicted previous recessions.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.50% from 1.47% late Wednesday. The 2-year Treasury yield rose to 1.53% from 1.49% the day before. The yield for the 10-year Treasury has been flat or below that of the 2-year this week.
A mixed batch of new economic data didn't dampen Thursday's market rally.
The government reported that gross domestic product, the broadest gauge of economic health, advanced at a moderate 2% annual rate in the April-June quarter, down from a 3.1% gain in the first quarter.
At the same time, consumer spending shot up to an annual rate of 4.7% in the second quarter, the best showing since the final quarter of 2014. That helped put investors in a buying mood.
Crude oil rose 93 cents to settle at $56.71 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gained 59 cents to close at $61.08 a barrel. Natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $12.30 to $1,526.50 per ounce, silver dropped 15 cents to $18.17 per ounce and copper added 1 cent to $2.56 per pound.
The dollar rose to 106.62 Japanese yen from 106.03 yen on Wednesday. The euro weakened to $1.1052 from $1.1079.