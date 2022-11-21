Downtown Holiday Parade set for Friday after Thanksgiving

The 37th Annual Holiday Parade themed “Holiday Movies” will weave through downtown Friday, Nov. 25.

The parade put on by the Downtown Billings Alliance and TDS Fiber begins at 6:30 p.m. at 32nd and Second Avenue North.

"The Holiday Parade is a cherished tradition in Billings, taking place on Friday after Thanksgiving," a press release about the event stated. "Each float is created by individual local businesses, organizations, and community groups wanting to share their holiday spirit with our community."

This year’s parade line-up has over fifty parade entries with the Eugene Sara Detachment, United States Marine Corp League at the front of the parade as the honor guard and Santa making an appearance for the finale on the Billings Fire Department’s Ladder Truck.

“We are excited for the opportunity to pair Santa with some Billings First Responders in this year’s parade,” said Katy Easton, CEO of the DBA.

Prior to the kick off of the parade, presenting parade sponsor TDS Fiber teamed up with Valley Credit Union to offer a chance for the community to snap their own photos with Santa at no cost, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside of Valley Credit Union’s Second Ave. N. Branch (3100 2nd Ave. N.) located near Wise Wonders and the start of the parade route.

For those unable to attend the parade in person, Community Seven Television will broadcast the parade live on their public network television channel over the air and online at comm7tv.com. New this year, Community Seven has partnered with Billings’ local CBS affiliate KTVQ to stream the parade live on the KTVQ mobile app as well. The parade will be moderated by Q2 News anchor Dianne Parker and morning Weatherman, Miller Robson.

Willy Tyler, radio personality at The Zone 96.3 and My Classic Hits 105.9 (Desert Media Broadcasting) and his colleague Sara Taylor will help judge the parade floats from Bravera Bank at Skypoint (N. Broadway and Second Ave. N.). The additional judges are team members of parade sponsors TDS Fiber and White Heating and Air Conditioning. The judging categories include: Best Entry Overall, Best Float, Best Musical Entry, Best Costume, Best Interpretation of the Theme, Best Performers, and Most Original Entry. The 2021 Best Entry Overall award went to the Light the World float.