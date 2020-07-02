draft july 4

Dear America,
Congratulations on your 244th birthday.
We're going to light a bunch of candles to you here in Montana, and notably, over at Mount Rushmore also. We'll do our best not to light up any of your forests in the process.
You were barely nine years old when some of our forefathers got together and wrote this:
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
Other than the random capitalization, that's still a pretty darned inspiring opening paragraph.
We're still working on the "more perfect" part. Domestic tranquility is still aspirational also. But with blood and bravery, we have secured the blessings of liberty, time and again, and we enjoy those blessings.
Less than 80 years after those words were written, that union was gravely threatened, as I'm sure you remember, and we're still dealing with the reverberations of that. Many are correctly taking exception with honoring the traitors who fought against you with idols carved from marble and granite. Even more importantly, we have not yet become a country with equal opportunities and fair treatment for all. We're working on that.
We've had an epidemic lately. No, we don't mean COVID. We mean an epidemic of hatred.
