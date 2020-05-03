Drake Pannell — Senior Platinum

Parents: John and Stacie Pannell

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Broadwater Elementary School

Future Plans: I plan to attend Montana State University where I would like to start taking classes in both computer science and music technology majors.

Teacher: Mr. Lindell’s Algebra 1 class at Lewis and Clark Middle School, if I had to name one class I learned the most in. He was an outstanding teacher and made concepts easy to understand. He also had consistent methods of teaching, which I consider to be the most important characteristic of a teacher.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I wanted to complete a project that had nothing to do with my schoolwork while I was in high school and I figured that the Platinum Program would give me a little more incentive than I would otherwise have.

Magnum Opus: Creating a website for the local nonprofit pregnancy clinic LaVie Billings, as a first foray into the world of freelance web development.

