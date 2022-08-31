Dried out raisins

Dear Heloise: I usually buy raisins in large boxes, because I use them a lot in baking, and since we live out in the country, I can't just pop out to the grocery store to get a new box. Unfortunately, they have a tendency to dry out and form clumps. How can I avoid this problem? -- Millie S., Carbondale, Colorado

Millie, in this case, storage is the answer. After you open a box of raisins, place the remaining raisins in an air-tight jar, or in a resealable plastic bag, and keep them in the refrigerator.

Dear Heloise: If there is one food we love in this house, it's bacon. My husband will usually cook about one or two pounds out on our grill. What we don't eat is stored in a bag in the freezer. Any time my husband or the boys want a BLT sandwich, they just remove a few pieces and warm it up in the microwave. It saves a lot of mess and fuss in my kitchen. -- Monica H., Altoona, Pennsylvania

Monica, that's clever thinking. The smoke and grease stay outside, and you always have bacon ready for when you need it. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I went to a potluck dinner not too long ago, and one of the women brought "Chinese beets," which she said she got from your column. She offered to email the recipe to me, but I think she forgot. So, would you reprint that recipe for me and others who love beets? The recipe was really very good! -- JoAnn A., Lawton, Oklahoma

JoAnn, this is a terrific addition to any meal, and one for which I always seem to get requests. Here it is:

6 cups cooked, sliced beets or 3 (14-16 ounce) cans of sliced beets

1 cup sugar

1 cup apple cider or white vinegar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

24 whole cloves (can use 12 or so for a first-time user)

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Dash of salt

Drain the beets, reserving 1 1/2 cups of the beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and the remainder of the listed ingredients.

Stir to combine and cook for about 3 minutes over medium heat, or until the mixture thickens. Let it cool, then store in the refrigerator. -- Heloise