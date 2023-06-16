A recently released study on the threat of lead exposure in bald eagles found that 89% of free-flying bald eagles have elevated levels of lead in their system in the months following Montana’s big-game hunting season.

Every year, hunters provide an important food sources to scavengers such as eagles, in the gut piles and carcasses that they leave in the field. Hunters produce about 152 million pounds of carrion nationwide according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates. Unfortunately, those remains are often riddled with lead bullet fragments that can sicken and kill eagles. Their smaller size relative to other scavengers, as well as their digestive systems make raptor species such as bald eagles more susceptible to lead poisoning than larger scavengers such as bears, mountain lions or coyotes.

The study, titled “The seasonal threat of lead exposure in bald eagles” found that lead exposure in bald eagles is pervasive throughout Montana, particularly after the general riﬂe hunting season in October and November. Montana’s general riﬂe hunting season coincides with migratory bald eagles arriving in the state to overwinter alongside resident birds, meaning the region is likely a source of lead exposure for a substantial number of eagles.

Researchers gathered information from 62 free-flying bald eagles captured in the Bitterroot Valley between 2012 and 2022 as well as 165 bald eagles brought to rehabilitators across the state. The study found that 89% of free-ﬂying bald eagles had elevated blood lead concentrations (BLC), and that BLC of juveniles tended to be lower as winter progressed. Bald eagles received by rehabilitators had an almost identical prevalence of BLC over that same timeframe, with 90% of the animals showing elevated levels of lead in their bloodstream. However, eagles in rehabilitation were more likely to have BLC exceeding the clinical threshold, which researchers observed only from November through May. Between June and October, 45% of bald eagles in rehabilitation had sub-clinical BLC, suggesting that many eagles may live with chronically elevated lead exposure.

The study goes on to state that hunters may help lower BLC in bald eagles by switching to lead-free bullets — which are less toxic and kill as effectively as lead bullets.

“With the birds in rehabilitation, we don’t see the really high lead concentrations in the summer or even early fall,” said Mike McTee, researcher at MPG Ranch in Florence and co-author of the study. “It’s not until November and December. So basically the hunting season, when that rolls around, the rehabilitators started receiving birds that had really high lead concentrations in their blood. And those really high lead concentrations seem to persist until early spring. So there’s this seasonal trend of really high lead concentrations and bald eagles that coincides with the big-game hunting season. And this result is not an anomaly. There are a lot of studies in the United States, and in Europe that show the seasonal link in lead concentrations in eagles to big game hunting season.”

Lead poisoning symptoms in raptors like bald eagles include loss of balance or inability to stand, honking due to distressed breathing or open-mouth breathing, muscle weakness, dehydration, kidney and liver damage, starvation, seizures and death.

The study was also co-authored by Kate Stone of MGP Ranch along with researchers from the Montana Raptor Conservation Center in Bozeman, Montana WILD in Helena, Montana Wild Wings Recovery Center in Kalispell, Raptor View Research Institute in Missoula and the Wild Skies Raptor Center, in Potomac.

“I’m really excited about how comprehensive it is,” McTee said. “We were able to include data from raptor biologists who are capturing free-flying bald eagles, and then we were able to include raptor rehabilitators, who we’re looking at bald eagles brought into rehab. So it’s just cool when you have a team that big that spans an entire state as big as Montana.”

McTee has conducted multiple experiments over the years using different kinds of ammunition to show the particulate left behind after a bullet strikes its target. McTee shoots into rain barrels and then collects and measures the fragments that fall off a bullet. A typical cup-and-core lead bullet leaves behind the most fragments, according to McTee’s research, where copper bullets tend to stay intact.

“For a lead bullet, it can lose as little as 4% of its weight, but that’s really rare,” he said. “I’ve seen them just shatter apart where they lose 40 to over 80% of their weight. So that’s a huge spread of performance.”

Lead exposure in iconic wildlife such as bald eagles has generated public attention and motivated mitigation efforts in the U.S. and abroad, but not without controversy. The state of California and the nation of Denmark have banned lead bullets for hunting, while organizations in the U.S. have petitioned the government to restrict the use of lead bullets.

The U.S. Department of the Interior ordered the expanded use of nontoxic ammunition and ﬁshing tackle on lands and waters managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2017, but the order was revoked months later following pushback. In 2021 the USFWS proposed to limit the use of lead ammunition and ﬁshing tackle on some national wildlife refuges starting in 2026 following a lawsuit by the Center for Biological Diversity. Most recently, in April, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, introduced a bill to prohibit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) from banning the use of traditional lead ammunition or tackle on public lands “unless such action is supported by the best available science and state wildlife and fish agencies.”

Meanwhile, biologists have developed outreach programs that encourage hunters to voluntarily shoot lead-free ammunition such as the North American Non-Lead Partnership, Sporting Lead-Free, and Hunters for Eagle Conservation.

For more information, or to read the study go to sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969723028772?via%3Dihub.