First responders are the people we don’t think much about until we need one. Then, they mean everything.

They’re the people who can save your life. And sometimes that rescue can cost them.

While caring for the ill during the COVID pandemic, thousands of nurses got sick themselves, and then returned to work as soon as they could. Firefighters who have been injured rescuing people from burning buildings still charge into burning buildings.

And sometimes, keeping people safe can cost first responders their own lives. In 2020, two tow truck drivers — Nicholas Visser and William Allen — left their warm, safe homes during a terrible winter storm to clear a car crash from I-90 near Columbus. A passing truck driver didn’t see them on the side of the highway and they were killed.

While most first responders are too modest to say it, we should be thinking more about them and here’s a good way to do that.

Beginning July 10 and until Aug. 13, readers are invited to nominate a first responder for special recognition at this website https://billingsgazette.com/contests/honoring-first-responders/

Ten first responders will be selected by an independent panel of judges for recognition in a special Gazette section devoted to honoring them.

Here’s a link to the special section published last year: https://billingsgazette.com/special-section/first-responders/honoring-billings-first-responders/article_5eacdd9c-44dd-11ed-83af-23f8813b9e12.html