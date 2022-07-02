 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber

Editor's note: New TV information included in today’s edition

  • 0
TV page example

TV page example 

As a news organization that prides itself on staying on top of trends, we at The Billings Gazette have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying particular attention to their effect on our subscribers. It’s clear that our Friday TV book “Select" no longer provides the breadth and depth of TV information that our readers want and deserve. So, beginning today, we’ve replaced the TV book with daily recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations in today’s edition on page B3, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurel pedophile gets 80 years; victim a 'hero' for disclosing abuse

Laurel pedophile gets 80 years; victim a 'hero' for disclosing abuse

Michael Gilbert Voyles, 53, was convicted in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this year for three counts of sexual abuse which occurred over a decade ago. His conviction followed the boy he abused, now an adult, telling investigators what Voyles did to him and again recounting his trauma during the three-day trial.

Black bear spotted at ZooMontana, killed by FWP

Black bear spotted at ZooMontana, killed by FWP

A black bear was killed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks after it was seen lumbering near ZooMontana shortly before the zoo’s usual opening time Friday. The zoo was closed until noon to deal with the situation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News