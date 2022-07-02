Editor's note: New TV information included in today’s edition

As a news organization that prides itself on staying on top of trends, we at The Billings Gazette have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying particular attention to their effect on our subscribers. It’s clear that our Friday TV book “Select" no longer provides the breadth and depth of TV information that our readers want and deserve. So, beginning today, we’ve replaced the TV book with daily recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations in today’s edition on page B3, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward.