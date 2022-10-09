HOUSE DISTRICT 30

Wendy Palmer — D

Age and place of birth: 57, Cut Bank, Montana

Home: Raynesford, Montana

Occupation: Owner/rancher; Palmer and Shultz Ranch and Clinical Laboratory Scientist; Immunohematology Reference Lab Supervisor in Great Falls.

Family: Married to Bruce Shultz for 32 years. We have two adult children.

Education: Raynesford, High school: Geyser, College: University of Montana with BS in Microbiology; Medical Technology/Clinical Laboratory Scientist internship in Denver, Colorado.

Past employment: Worked in hospitals in Colorado, Maine and Wyoming.

Military: None

Political experience: Served on Raynesford School Board for nine years, served on Board of Clinical Laboratory Science Practitioners for 8 years and Board of Livestock for 1 year.

Endorsements: None

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: P.O. Box 207 Raynesford, MT 59469

c.) Phone number: 406-750-0964

d.) Web page: No page, but I am on Facebook as Wendy Palmer. You can find many of my view points on my FB page.

1. Our public-school system is in crisis. Montana is dead last in starting teacher salaries in the US and we are 40th in the US in average teacher pay. This is both sad and embarrassing; no wonder we have many open positions currently in Montana. We need to increase our starting salaries for teachers AND increase salaries overall to retain great teachers. We should be funding schools and maintaining our standards, not decreasing them. We need to help our farmers and ranchers in drought-stricken areas and ensure we have enough money to fight wildfires adequately.

2. Per the US constitution, we all have a right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Per the US and Montana constitutions, we have a right to privacy. As a woman, childbirth can be life threatening due to such conditions as ectopic pregnancies, rupture of membranes, and pre-eclampsia. We have the right to liberty, which is our freedoms, such as privacy and body autonomy. Montanans, and the majority of Americans, don’t want government dictating what we do with our bodies. Per UN, forced birth is considered a crime against humanity. Yes, all medications should be allowed to be shipped by mail.

3. Our public schools are in crisis and under attack. We need to be adequately funding our schools to attract and retain good teachers. OPI, under Elsie Arntzen’s leadership, recommended to decrease standards in counseling and libraries AGAINST the recommendations of a committee established by OPI. School administrators across the state have stated publicly and in writing that they are very disappointed with her leadership. She should be held accountable. If elected, I would not vote for these policy changes and would support an increase in funding for our public school system, which is also a guaranteed right under our constitution.

4. We have underfunded our only state psychiatric hospital. Due to chronic underfunding, there has been staffing shortages which was exacerbated even more by Covid. This correlated to poor patient care. Staff tried sounding the alarm to administrators and state officials. No one listened. No wonder the state hospital consistently failed audits and inspections. Therefore, we have lost federal funding and oversight to the tune of $7 million dollars. The state hospital needs to be funded in such a way that we hire and retain staff and get federal funding back. More importantly, we need to properly address and help fund mental health and addiction issues in Montana so people don’t end up in jail or the state mental facility in the first place.

5. As a cattle rancher, we need to pass country of origin labeling, also known as COOL. Agriculture remains the number one industry in Montana. Ranching is a Montana heritage. We produce the finest quality beef in the world. It is absolutely ridiculous in this day and age that we don’t know where our beef and pork come from. Fish, poultry, clothing all have country of origin labeling mandates, but not beef and pork. I will sponsor a bill to enact COOL in Montana and ensure we investigate antitrust law violations. We want to ensure the consumer knows what they are buying.