HOUSE DISTRICT 42

Sharon Stewart Peregoy – D

Age and place of birth: 69

Home: Crow Agency

Occupation: Faculty Little Big Horn College

Family: A daughter ( Catherine Stewart), I am a member of the Crow Tribe, a member of the Piegan and Ties the Bundle Clan and a Child of the Big Lodge Clan

Education: M.Ed. City University, Seattle, Washington, B. S. Elementary Education, Montana State University

Past employment: Crow Tribe of Indians in Tribal Health, Economic Development, Education

Military: No

Political experience: 14 years in Montana Legislature (eight years Senate, 6 years House)

Endorsements: Mt. Brotherhood of Engineers and Trainmen; MT. AFL-CIO; MT. Sierra Club; MT NOW

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: P.O. Box 211, Crow Agency, MT. 59022

c.) Phone number: 406-639-2198

d.) Web page: N/A

1. Adequate wages for working Montanans, a living wage will help cover the increase in rental or housing costs, and other daily costs due to inflation.

Invest in affordable Workforce Housing through development of a low-interest revolving loan fund to buy or build homes for Montanans.

Invest in workforce development for the unemployed and underemployed to expand their knowledge and skills through training and apprenticeship opportunities. Provide funding to businesses and companies to underwrite their participation in InVest in Montana program.

Fund an increase in the state payment to Medicaid to cover the real costs of nursing homes in Montana.

2. The Constitution of Montana, Article II, Declaration of rights, Section 10, Right of Privacy states, “The right to individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling interest.”

3. Invest in future educators by providing scholarships to help individuals complete their Bachelor’s degree. I continue to support “the grow your own” concept which is to provide educational opportunities to paraprofessionals and others who are working in the schools who are from the community to become licensed teachers. I currently am a director for Teacher Training program that is in partnership with the area schools to develop a professional cohort of teachers. We have been fortunate to graduate 16 new teachers who have entered the work force in our area. This is the only way to ensure teachers remain in the community.

4. Mental health across this state has been underfunded or defunded. We have employee shortages due to low wages or not enough staff. The state has to rethink how it provides funding for services at Warm Springs State Hospital. The reimbursement rate for Medicare, Medicaid does not cover all expenses and as a result, the costs are absorbed by the institution. Now with the latest decision of not funding Warm Springs State Hospital by the Federal government, Montana has to fund with some of its surplus as a temporary fix while looking for a long term solution to its mental health services.

5. I will continue to advocate for Voting Rights in Montana and speak out against voter suppression and the gerrymandering of districts. The constitution of the US and Montana grants individuals the right for equal representation,” The One man, One vote” principle. The 2021 Legislative session passed laws that restricted access to voting for people of color, senior citizens and college students. Another issue is the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women/People in Montana. Big Horn County continues to lead in the number of cold cases of missing or murdered people. The legislature must fund and prioritize MMIW/P.