HOUSE DISTRICT 44

Melissa Smith — D

Age and place of birth: 49, Des Moines, Iowa

Home: Billings Heights

Occupation: Marketing Communications and Website Developer

Family: My husband and I celebrated our 25th anniversary this year. Together we have two children and are licensed foster parents.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, 2-D Art from California State University, Northridge

Past employment: I am the current owner of eSmiths agency, specializing in marketing, website design and development. My previous work experience includes retail management, then business and technical support management for Internet Montana, marketing at Computers Unlimited, and ecommerce website management at Montana Silversmiths.

Political experience: My first political rally at 7 years old. Since then, I have volunteered with with various organizations, especially relating to disability rights, education, library and public art access and funding, women’s rights, public safety and healthcare. And most recently, I’ve been a volunteer with the Yellowstone Democrats since 2018.

Endorsements: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, Carol’s List

Ways voters can contact you:

c.) Phone number: 406-534-9879

1. The largest challenge of our state is the current housing crisis. We need to invest $500 million in immediate and long term remedies for affordable housing and affordable rent solutions. Additionally, access to affordable childcare, access to mental health care and elder care has diminished alarmingly since the pandemic, so to truly “get back to normal”, we need to invest in subsiding childcare workers and nursing home staff and regional mental health facilities.

2. Like the majority of Montanans, I believe in a woman’s ability to make educated healthcare decisions for her self under the guidance of her medical team. Any abortion ban will infringe on Montana residents’ sovereign privacy rights, no matter what exceptions may be included, and put all pregnant people at risk of criminal prosecution and imprisonment, as we are already seeing in other states.

To truly end abortion, we need to address the social and economic pressures that cause it, including affordable healthcare, comprehensive sex education, equal pay and protection from employment discrimination, subsidized childcare, as well as better prevention and prosecution of sexual assault.

3. Subsidized housing and childcare, and a well crafted loan forgiveness program are all options that encourage more rural placements. A great deal of the teacher shortage rests on the fact that we have made it unaffordable, so in addition to hiring incentives, Montana must properly supply classrooms and students and stop expecting teachers to pay out of pocket to do their work. Also, many states have implemented digital remote schooling programs to address teacher shortages in rural areas to great success.

4. This situation and our state administration’s failure to provide remedy is an embarrassment to us all. A portion of our budget surplus needs to be allocated to improving staffing, training, and infrastructure to ensure safety and effective treatment. We also need to make mental healthcare more accessible throughout the state so that Montanans can get help while they are still among their community supports, to prevent developing a crisis that would require hospitalization.

5. Access and appreciation of the great outdoors is every Montanan’s constitutionally protected birthright, yet our recent state administration has stripped access, hoarded hunting and fishing licenses for out-of-state tourists, and supported the pollution of our land and water throughout the state. As House District 44’s representative, I will advocate with my fellow legislators to preserve public land access, return hunting and fishing licenses preference to Montanans, increase funding and protection for public lands, and incentivize and protect indigenous-led land management programs throughout the state.