HOUSE DISTRICT 44

Larry Brewster — R

Age and place of birth: 71, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Home: 1216 Babcock Blvd, Billings

Occupation: Retired

Family: Wife of 49 years, two grown children

Education: Three years Idaho State Tech school, radio electronics, industrial electrician

Past employment: NorthWestern Energy 34 years

Military: Three years US Army Security Agency, Top Secret Stuff

Political experience: Six years School Board Billings, 11 years City Council, Billings, two years Montana House of representatives.

Endorsements: Montana Shooting Sports.

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: 1216 Babcock Blvd, Billings, MT 59105

c.) Phone number: 406-670-0929

d.) Web page larrybrewstermt.com

1. Any surplus this size should have a portion returned to the folks that overpaid their taxes. Some of the remainder could go to reducing the debt of the state. Some to take care of inflationary costs of government. The rest stays in the general fund to fight over.

2. The decision about if abortion remains in Montana is up to the Supreme Court or a change in the constitution. For me, I believe people in this country have a right to exercise conscience. How this relates to abortion is the victims of rape and incest did not have an opportunity to exercise that right. They should have a right to choose. We also believe in self-defense so a person should have a right to protect their life. In no way should abortions happen after the child is viable. I would vote to keep abortion illegal except for victims of rape and incest or to protect the life of the mother.

3. I think that these districts with help from the state should find ways to provide housing for teachers and their families at a reduced cost to them to make it affordable to live in those communities. We may also need to help reduce the cost for those that stay in Montana.

4. Clearly there needs to be changes in how we provide those services in Montana. Some of it will cost money as will several other programs in state government. We need to make state government more competitive in the market for professional services.

5. We need to continue and even expand the programs that provide onsite workforce training to improve the quality of life for thousands of our citizens. By having marketable skills that will allow them to make a living wage without the ton of debt required in secondary education. Continue the governor’s Bring Back Montana plan. which has proven extraordinarily successful. I am hopeful that more of our children can stay in Montana because of these programs. If you want more government improve the opportunities for good paying jobs.