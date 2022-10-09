HOUSE DISTRICT 46

Tim Warburton — D

Birth date and place of birth: 40

Home: Billings

Occupation: Social worker at RiverStone Health Hospice

Family: Spouse Anna, married 17 years, four children, ages 16, 14, 11, and 8.

Education: B.S. in Human Services from MSU-B (2013), Master of Social Work from University of North Dakota (2020)

Past employment: AWARE (2006-2010), Billings Clinic (2009-2013), Rimrock Foundation (2013-2015), RiverStone Health (2015-current)

Political experience: I was a candidate for Billings City Council in Ward 4 during the 2021 municipal election.

Endorsements: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana

c.) Phone number: 406-861-3202

1. I think the money should be reinvested into the community, aka returning the money to some of the areas that have seen extreme budget cuts: mental health/substance abuse, and education. Other considerations include addressing affordable housing, public safety, reinvestment into our infrastructure.

2. I believe the choice to terminate a pregnancy is one that no women makes lightly, and does so in consultation with her medical provider and those she trust to help her make that decision. I doubt you’d want a random retired farmer or motorcycle business owner or former U.S. attorney to be a part of that decision for YOU, but maybe that’s just me. When it comes to the most private and personal of decisions we make, i.e. who we love, when we start a family, how we identify as a person, I actually believe in less government.

3. Our current OPI leadership continues to chip away at our public-school institution because they don’t support it, so these challenges are not a surprise, in fact, they were expected. The way to support public education is to elect people that support public education. You get the leadership you vote for, and in this case, the leadership is working to dismantle the public education system to install private and religious schools that have fewer standards, i.e. can discriminate against kids with disabilities and can make LGBTQ+ kids feel less than.

4. This is part of the devastating impacts we’re all still feeling from the 2017 legislative session that saw massive cuts to these types of services. Until we start investing in mental health programs, substance use treatment programs, and making sure people have their basic needs met, we’ll continue down this path. I supported the last two PSML but we can’t just keep throwing money to the police and try to imprison our way out of this problem. We need to start investing in our community now, especially the kids, to see success in 20 to 30 years.

5. Every session, despite claiming to be for medical freedom, GOP lawmakers attempt to make it a homicide for your doctor to provide medical aid-in-dying. I’ve worked with enough people to know that if they have a terminal illness and they’d like to be able to take medicine that would end their life, they should have that right. The MT Supreme Court has unfortunately left this area grey. While the GOP state legislators continue to believe that know what is best for you, I’ll continue to advocate that you are best able to make your own medical decisions.